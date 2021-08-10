Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AEMD stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $73.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.