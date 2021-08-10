AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. AECOM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of ACM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.36. 871,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,894. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.