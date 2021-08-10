Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 821 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 113,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,403 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

