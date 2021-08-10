Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,799,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.