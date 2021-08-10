Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1,962.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,618,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,942,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,681,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyGram International by 19,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 497,341 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market cap of $889.44 million, a P/E ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.73. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

In related news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

