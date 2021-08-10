ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

