Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 24,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,814. The stock has a market cap of $564.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

