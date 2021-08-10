AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AHCO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.95.

AHCO stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

