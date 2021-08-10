ACV Auctions (ACVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ACVA stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71.
In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
