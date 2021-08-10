ACV Auctions (ACVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, analysts expect ACV Auctions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $37.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71.

ACVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

