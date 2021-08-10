Activision Blizzard, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

