Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after buying an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after buying an additional 769,227 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

