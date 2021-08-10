ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:ACR opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 243.37, a current ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $158.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

