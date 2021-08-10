ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director Sells $14,773.36 in Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Director David L. Sites sold 518 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $14,773.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.17. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $246.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.11.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACNB during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ACNB by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ACNB by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

