Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52). On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACHV stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

