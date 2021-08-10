Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARAY opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 million, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

