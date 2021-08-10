ACCO Brands Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $847.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.