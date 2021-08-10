Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACXIF opened at $152.00 on Monday. Acciona has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.11.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

