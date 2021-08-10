Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.1% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after buying an additional 462,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after buying an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Accenture by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after buying an additional 376,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $320.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,266. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.52. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

