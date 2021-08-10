Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,145,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 7,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,891. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44.

