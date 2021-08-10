Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. This marked the company’s return to profits after reporting a loss in the prior quarter. It also reported strong growth in key metrics on a two-year basis, reflecting robust growth from the pre-pandemic levels. Earnings growth was aided by robust digital sales momentum, gross margin expansion and tight expense control. Sales gained from strong digital momentum and the reopening of stores across all regions, except for Western Europe. Moreover, the company resumed its share repurchase program in the quarter. However, it expects higher operating expense in Q2 owing to the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020, higher fulfillment costs, and elevated marketing, payroll and digital spending.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ANF traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.77. 51,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,939. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.48.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

