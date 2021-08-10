Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $14,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.