9,830 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

