908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of MASS opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.63. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $3,918,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 523,809 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in 908 Devices by 230.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 248.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 623.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 168,295 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

