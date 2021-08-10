87,065 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 528.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 708,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,772 shares of company stock worth $7,589,866. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

