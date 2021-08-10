$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to announce $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $100,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $520,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.01. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

