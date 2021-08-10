$74.08 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $74.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.70 million and the lowest is $73.39 million. CareDx posted sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $346.18 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $357.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,222,882. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 458.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 81,879 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.85. 26,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.51. CareDx has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -434.56 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

