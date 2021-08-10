$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBX opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.