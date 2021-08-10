6,250 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after buying an additional 938,405 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $47,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

VTIP opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

