6,197 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

