588 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $388.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,186 shares of company stock worth $11,232,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

