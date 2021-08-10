586 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.92. 1,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,500. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $430.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

