$58.27 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $58.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $60.70 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $233.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $238.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.63 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $234.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 76,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.