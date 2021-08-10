$58.27 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report $58.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $60.70 million. Allegiance Bancshares reported sales of $53.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year sales of $233.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $238.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $227.63 million, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $234.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 76,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
