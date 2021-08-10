51,669 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

