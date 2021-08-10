$50.42 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post sales of $50.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.32 million to $50.55 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $201.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $202.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $224.96 million, with estimates ranging from $223.27 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaSpine by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 123,829 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNE traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

