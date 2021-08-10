48,624 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,775. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. Equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

