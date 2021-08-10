$470.16 Million in Sales Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post sales of $470.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.90 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.66.

TPI Composites stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,849. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

