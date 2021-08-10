4,678 Shares in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000.

VFMO stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. 19,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.