4,678 Shares in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $663,000.

VFMO stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $131.80. 19,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.46.

