$46.92 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report $46.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.21 million to $48.10 million. Phreesia reported sales of $35.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $193.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHR shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.32.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $1,936,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Phreesia by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 307,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

