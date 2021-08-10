4,372 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 410.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,074,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $21,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,387,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 82,821 shares in the last quarter.

OIH stock opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.58.

