43,155 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. 27,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.