$43.09 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report $43.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,322. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $815.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

