$406.45 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $406.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $426.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

