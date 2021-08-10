3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. 787,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.