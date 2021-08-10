3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DDD stock traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 736,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,233. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

