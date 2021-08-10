372,472 Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 372,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEPWU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000.

OEPWU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

