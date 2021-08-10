3,037 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

