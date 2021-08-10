$3.11 Million in Sales Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to announce sales of $3.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.01 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 279.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $24.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 38.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

