$25.07 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $25.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.01 million. Quanterix posted sales of $31.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $127.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

QTRX traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. 24,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.89. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,540. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

