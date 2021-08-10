$247.52 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $247.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.47 million to $261.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $862.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $905.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

APLE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 54,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,989. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.