$222.81 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $222.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.67 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $887.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $905.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $955.33 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DEI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $32.51. 529,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

